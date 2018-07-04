Co-opt trusted monarchs in tax collection, Oluwo tells Govt

IWO — THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has advised government at all levels to co-opt traditional rulers in effective tax collection.

He said the notion will command more revenue to government purse as monarchs are the closest to the grassroots.

In a statement by the palace press secretary, Mr. Alli Ibraheem, the monarch said: “Monarchs are the closest rulers to the grassroots. Many of us are trusted and respected by the people. Monarchs in the past were key actors in tax collection. They were co-opted because people trust them than any other authority.

“Today, there are still trusted monarchs. I’m one. My people listen to me because I serve them. They listen to me than the government. One of the means we can assist the government is to serve as intermediary in tax collection but there should be regularized platform to effect the arrangement.”