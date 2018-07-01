Cholera outbreak kills 11 in Katsina



By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – No fewer than 11 persons were said to have been killed by cholera outbreak which struck and affected six local government areas of Katsina State.

Information reliably gathered revealed that five out of the 11 persons died in Funtua LG while the remaining six died in Kusada LG and as a result of the outbreak.

Although when contacted, the State Commissioner of Health, Mariatu Bala Usman confirmed the incidence in Kusada but advised our reporter to contact the Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Idris Muhawiya.

According to her, “I advise that you contact Executive Secretary of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Maawiya.

“The outbreak in Kusada is known to us since last week. Adequate steps have been taken to curtail the spread including public enlightenment, live phone in radio tv programs, on the spot assessment by State Epidemiologist and his team, provision of drugs and commodities for the treatment of patients free of charge. Intensive radio and tv jingles are scheduled to commence this week InshaAllah,” Dr. Mariatu said.

As at press time, efforts to reach the Executive Secretary, SPHCA, Dr. Muhawiya for comments on the development proved abortive.

A source who spoke on a condition of anonymity said, “As at 29th and 30th of June, 2018, the death figure from cholera stood at 11 from 132 cases recorded in 6 local government areas of the state.

“We are already fully on ground to curb the spread of the disease,” the source reliably said.

Meanwhile, the outbreak was said to have been recorded in six local government areas of Funtua (40 cases), Kusada (83), Kaita (3 cases), Ingawa (4 cases), Kankia (1) and Katsina (1 case).