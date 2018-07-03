Can there be peace where there is genocide, an islamisation agenda? asks FFK

Angry People Democratic Party stalwart, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked Nigerian if there can be peace where there is genocide and an islamisation agenda?

Fani-kayode in a series on his Twitter handle on Tuesday said ‘We want peace but can there be peace without justice? Can there be peace when one seeks to ethnically cleanse and exterminate the other?Can there be peace where there is genocide and an islamisation agenda? Can there be peace when one race seeks to dominate and subjugate another?’

He further tweeted Can there be peace when our Pres. is more inrerested in Fulani rights than Nigerian rights? Can there be peace when some are above the law whilst others are subject to the law? Can there be peace when Christians are being clinically and systematically eliminated and exterminated?

We want peace but can there be peace without justice?Can there be peace when one seeks to ethnically cleanse and exterminate the other?Can there be peace where there is genocide and an islamisation agenda?Can there be peace when one race seeks to dominate and subjugate another? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) July 3, 2018