Buhari sympathizes with Kaduna gas explosion victims

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy with the gas explosion victims in Kaduna, saying that his heart was with the victims at their hour of distress.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on Sunday in Abuja, said that he was touched by the loses of life and economic ruin suffered by these “hard working Nigerians striving to make a living through honest labour.”

He further said, “As a human being, I fully understand the economic impact of this accident on the lives of these hard working Nigerians.”

President Buhari, however, advised Nigerians to pay greater attention to safety procedures and precautionary measures in their business places, pointing out that precautionary measures can help to avert disasters.