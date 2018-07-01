Blue Lake Media unveils first signed artiste, HI-10

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Tuesday, the 26th of June 2018, at the highbrow edifice of Adna Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos, it was a massive gathering of top media executives, music pundits and top social media influencers, as Blue Lake Media officially launched and unveiled its newly signed artiste HI-10, an urban highlife artiste.

‘’We are launching our company’s operations into the Nigerian market. We are using this opportunity to bring the general press together to unveil Joel Arochi a.k.a HI-10 as the first artiste signed to the label arm of the company. Blue Lake Media’s operations consist of music publishing, digital marketing, below the line advertising, film production, brand management and a record label, said the C.E.O of Blue Lake Media, Mr Chidi Uzorechi, at the well-attended media parley.