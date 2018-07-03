Bebenimibo vows ‘unprecedented representation’

WARRI- MEDIA Consultant to former militant leader, Government Ekpemuplo, alias Tompolo, Comrade Paul Bebenimibo, contesting Delta House of Assembly seat for Warri South-West Constituency, has promised “quality and unprecedented representation” for riverine communities, if nominated and elected.



Bebenimibo, who confirmed his ambition, told NDV on phone: “My decision to vie for the position was informed by my burning desire to bring qualitative representation that will be glaring for all to see and measured through the quality of democratic dividends and developmental strides I will attract, not just to constituents, but to riverine communities as a whole.

