Bail process : BPSR recommends uniform guidelines to IGP

By Favour Nnabugwu

Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, has recommended uniform guidelines and standard procedure for bailing process across the country to Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

Acting Director-General of the bureau, Mr. Ibrahim Arabi, in an institutional assessment report on Police internal complaints mechanism and the process for obtaining bail, which was presented to the IGP at the Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, emphasized the need for uniform guidelines and standard operating procedure.

According to him, “it will minimize, if not remove all forms of hindrances that had hitherto exposed the bail process to abuses.”

He said training officers will equip them with intelligence gathering, data collection and analysis and human rights observance in order to display high sense of human relations and mediation.

The acting D-G also advocated standardised practices regarding arrest, detention and bail of suspects in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to him, this will help design a functional referral system for civil cases between police and conflicts resolution agents such as courts and traditional rulers.

He further reiterated the need for funding and resource mechanism for policing and police welfare. T

“If the recommendations are faithfully implemented, the NPF will become more effective and the IGP would have succeeded in putting in place an appropriate system for the Force which would further strengthen basic management capacity within the Nigeria Police Force,’’ Arabi said.