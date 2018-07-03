Asaba 2018 AAC: Delta‘ll pass CAA test, Alli assures

Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championship technical director, Yussuf Alli has expressed optimism that Delta State will pass the scheduled inspection exercise by the Confederation of African Athletics, CAA this weekend.

Alli stated that he is very positive because all that is required for the hosting of a successful championship is already in the place with the stadium and other equipment all on the ground as required by the CAA.

“I am very happy with everything already in place, the stadium is ready now, we have ordered and already taken delivery of some of the best equipment available in the world and the everybody is eager to see the championship take off,” Alli said.

Alli stated that he would have been happy to roll back the years so he can compete as a jumper at this year’s African Championships having seen the facilities and equipment that are all in place for Asaba 2018.

The former African Long Jump record holder also commended the LOC chairman for Asaba 2018 Solomon Ogba for his initiative to host a Delegate Registration Meeting, DRM. Alli noted that apart from the Olympic Games, Asaba 2018 is one of the few places they are having a DRM.

Over 52 African countries are expected at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championships that would take place August 1-5 in Asaba, Delta State.