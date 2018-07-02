Alleged underage voting: INEC to release full report of its investigation

LAGOS—Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said, weekend, that it would soon release the full report of its investigation into alleged under-aged voting in the Kano election report.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this during an interaction with newsmen in Lagos, recalled that the commission had earlier in Abuja disclosed that its voter register was not used by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, KANSIEC, for the February local government poll.

He, however, said based on the demand by some stakeholders, the commission would soon release the report submitted by the committee set up to investigate the allegations.

He said: “INEC committee conducted investigation, submitted its report and we addressed the press on the matter that there was no connection between INEC voter register and the incidence of underage voting in Kano.

“In fact, in many voting units, they did not even use voter register to accredit anyone.

“Having said so, there is a demand that we should release the report of our investigation. I assure you we will soon release the full report of that investigation,” he said.

Speaking on the clean-up of the voter register, Yakubu said the commission would continue to strengthen the register.

He said while the commission had been working on the clean-up of the register, no single Nigerian had officially complained to INEC about the inclusion of ineligible persons.

Yakubu said as part of measures to clean up the register, the commission pasted the details of new registrants nationwide as well as given each registered political party a copy of the register for claims and objections.

“As we speak, the commission has not officially received any complain of the registration of ineligible persons,“ he said.