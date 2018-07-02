Breaking News
Algeria federation lists Rohr as Madjer’s replacement

On 5:02 am by Emmanuel Okogba
Super Eagles coach has been listed as one of the managers to replace departing Algerian national team team coach Rabah Madjer.

According to Algeria sports daily Le Buteur, other coaches on the short-list include Christian Gourcuff, Vahid Halilhodzic, Hervé Renard, Carlos Queiroz, Alain Giresse.

The Algeria Football Federation recently dismissed Rabah Madjer following a poor run of results that saw the national team lose to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Portugal in their last four friendlies.

Rohr extended his contract with Nigeria before the World Cup until 2020, but it is claimed that there is a clause allowing him to negotiate his departure after the tournament in Russia.

 


