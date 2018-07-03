Alaafin flays Ibadan chiefs over non-elevation to higher status

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, yesterday, chided the Ibadan Traditional Council for their failure to support the cause for elevation of high chiefs to beaded crown monarchs after the installation of the first Olubadan in December 1976.

Oba Adeyemi said this at the presentation of official cars by Governor Abiola Ajimobi to the newly installed Ibadan monarchs, which was held at the Governor’s car park, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The monarch said: “I fought for the promotion of the Oyo State Obas till they were crowned kings in many areas of the state and I know what we, Obas, go through in our day-to-day administrative activities in our domains. It was only Ibadan that declined to be crowned then, but we eventually achieved that.

“When we eventually crowned the Olubadan of Ibadan on the 7th December, 1976, there was opposition and I told them of the 6th of June 1886 Treaty that gave the Olubadan more recognition than others. Today’s gesture, therefore, brings to fore, the struggle for the recognition and honour for the traditional institution and we are grateful for this.”

Oba Adeyemi further noted that traditional rulers in the state have not been receiving their dues since the time of late Chief Bola Ige, whom he said, bought vehicles for their use till the presentation administration in the state started doing the same.

Governor Ajimobi, while presenting the cars, recalled that the present administration in the state has elevated the status of some royal fathers to crown and coronet-wearing Obas, stressing that as an agent of change, he refused to be intimidated or perturbed in his government’s desire to further promote and modernise the institution because of his believe in posterity that would judge him.

Ajimobi said: “I want to state emphatically that Oyo State being the traditional and political headquarters of the Yoruba race must continue to play the pacesetting role of elevating the status of our traditional rulers so that they will be reckoned with among the comity of the royal fathers in Nigeria.”

Prominent among the traditional rulers that benefited from the cars included the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun; Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; Balogun of Ibadan land, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin; Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi and many others.