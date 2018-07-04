Akwa Ibom civil defence corps convicts 122

By Uchechukwu Ahamefune

Akwa Ibom State Civil Defence Corps said it has secured the conviction of 122 persons for criminal cases and successfully prosecuted and won 50 cases since 2016.

The state Command also disclosed that it had legally secured the forfeiture of 13 trucks, 18 vehicles and other vehicles to the Federal Government within the same period.

In a statement, the State Commandant, Mrs. Obiahjulu Obiageli said: “We have been able to make great impact in the protection of critical assets and infrastructure, private guards’ matters, crises management, information and intelligence gathering and sharing, and legal services to some agencies of government that signed memorandum of understanding with the Corps.

“Such agencies include, but not limited to, Nigeria Communications Commission, NCC, and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.”

The state commandant also warned the masses to desist from bunkering and illegal refineries because of the devastating effects, loss of lives as well as the effect on the nation’s economy.

She commended Akwa Ibom State Government for giving her freedom to do her job, which is positively impacting the masses.

Obiageli commended the state government under the leadership of Governor Udom Emmanuel for providing an enabling environment and logistic support for the corps to operate.