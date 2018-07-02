A’Ibom community grumbles, demands Cottage Hospital

By Chioma Onuegbu

*PHC unbefitting of Uyo village; Robbers attack pregnant women – Villagers

*Uyo LG chair pledges to deliver cottage hospital

UYO- COMMUNITY leaders and residents of Uyo village, Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, where the Government House is domiciled, have complained about the lack of a general hospital in the locality, calling on the state government to site at least a befitting cottage hospital in the area.

Villagers, who spoke separately at the inauguration of a Primary Health Care, PHC, centre in the community renovated by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, appealed that the amenities and structures at the PHC centre be upgraded to meet the standard of a cottage hospital.

The new paramount ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, while commending the church for the intervention, said his leadership would not rest on its oars until Uyo gets a deserving health facility, adding: “Uyo donated all the lands within the state capital and so it deserves a befitting health facility.”

Speaking in the same vein, Director of Health Services, Uyo Local Government Commission, Mr. Clement Edem, stated: “This place does not befit a healthcare centre. The structures are scattered all over. So I want to plead with you, the local government council chairman that during your era, you will help to transform this centre to a modern PHC centre for Uyo village. Uyo Local Government does not have a general hospital,” he lamented.

Church repairs ramshackle buildings, supply equipment

Recalling that efforts to get assistance from public-spirited people and groups never yielded results, the Director of the PHC, Uyo, Mrs Grace Uyo, said she could not thank the church enough for accepting to help renovate the dilapidated buildings and also supply equipment to the centre .

“Truly, God works in mysterious ways. By this renovation, you have brought relief to our overcrowding problem. This act depicts a high sense of commitment to the health needs of the masses. Know that your support is more than an expression of compassion. It is an investment that will yield dividends,” she said.

Robbers rob pregnant women

Former staff of the PHC centre and retired nurse, Mrs Cecilia Eka, specially appealed that the health centre be fenced as a security measure, saying:“One of the problems we are facing here is the issue of security. Pregnant women come here to deliver and sometimes armed robbers come to attack them, it is pathetic.”

Why church intervened – Bishop Akpan

Bishop Maurice Akpan of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints while handing over the equipment, pointed out that the effort was a sacrifice normally carried out by the Charity arm of the church.

According to him, members of the church make personal donations in appreciation to God for his endless blessings and love towards them, adding: “We are grateful to God and we enjoin the beneficiary community to make sure they make effective use of the equipment”

Council boss assures on cottage hospital

In his response, Chairman of the council, Mr. Imoh Okon, said he had taken note of the various issues raised by the community, particularly fencing and a cottage hospital, disclosing that his administration had taken care of the security problem around the area.

“I am aware of the security situation and as a government, we will not allow that to continue. Already, we have corporate security positioned here in the night and that is why the menace has reduced.

“As a government, I want to assure you that we are going to look into those requests you made, but we have to take one at a time. And I have said it several times that one infrastructure I must execute within my three years tenure is a cottage hospital. And l want to assure you that I will not renege on this,” he said.