86 students receive Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards

By Dayo Adesulu

No fewer than 86 Nigerian students received the Outstanding Cambridge Awards. The duo, British Council and Cambridge International hosted the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards at The Civic Centre in Lagos.

The awards recognise exceptional learner achievement in Cambridge examinations in the November 2016 and June 2017 Cambridge examination series. The event was attended by students, parents and educators from Cambridge International Schools in the country.

The winners include three students who achieved the highest marks in the world and 60 students who attained the highest marks in Nigeria in a single subject. In total, 86 students in Nigeria received 115 awards from Cambridge International.

The awards covered various subjects taken in Cambridge IGCSEs, Cambridge O Levels and Cambridge International AS & A Levels in the following categories: Top in the World: learners who have gained the highest standard mark in the world for a single subject, Top in Country: learners who have gained the highest standard mark in the country for a single subject, High Achievement: learners who have achieved outstanding results in subjects which are not so widely taken and which, under the current criteria, would not qualify for ‘Top in Country’ Awards and Best Across: awards issued to learners who have attained the highest cumulative standard marks over a set number of subjects.

Speaking during the award, Juan Visser, Regional Director, Cambridge International, Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Well done to the Cambridge top achievers in Nigeria. We are delighted that learners at our accredited schools continue to excel year in, year out. For over 800 years, the University of Cambridge has been one of the world’s greatest centres of learning. It created our organisation, Cambridge International, 160 years ago. Now, as part of the university, we take that Cambridge standard of excellence to schools across the world. These awards put our students in the best place possible for their future education and we wish them all the best going forward. I would be amiss if I did not also recognise the dedicated teachers without whom these achievements would not have been possible. Thank you, your commitment and passion is evident from these results.”

Meanwhile, the British Council also awarded partner schools from the Partner Schools Global Network, PSGN, that exemplify best practice policies for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Child Protection.

Lucy Pearson, Country Director, British Council in Nigeria said: “The British Council is committed to providing opportunities for young people to enhance their potential and possibilities for the future. Our partnership with Cambridge International to organise this award event is part of our commitment to encouraging young learners to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit. The British Council believes in a holistic approach to education which is driven by policies that ensure children are protected from abuse, exploitation and negligence and encourage equality, diversity and inclusion. We continue to provide platforms that ensure global standards are adopted in schools so that students can enrich their learning.

Through our PSGN, which is the community of schools that offer a UK curriculum leading to exams, we also offer high-quality products and services that support our leaders, teachers, learners and parents. For us, the overall goal, in partnership with school leaders and teachers, is to prepare young people to access opportunities available. Operating in Nigeria for over 70 years, the British Council is committed through our programmes in the arts, exams, enterprise and society to provide positive pathways for young people.”

The event was also attended by representatives from publishing partner and sponsor, Cambridge University Press.