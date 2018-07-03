2019 will decide future of Igbo – Boss Mustapha

Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), has said that 2019 will determine the future of the Igbo people and APC would support the region when the need arises.



He said that the South East people have the right to govern Nigeria because they are part and parcel of the nation.

Speaking at First leg of the South East rally for President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC) would support region when the need arises.

“The South East will overtake others after 2019,’’ he assured the people.

Buhari is a man of compassion and good heart and the people of South East know that Buhari would do more for them if given the support in 2019.

“2019 will make or mar the aspiration of Igbo nation. I am calling on the Igbo to make a paradigm shift and think seriously of their position.

“The presidency of Nigeria is negotiable and can only be done on position of strength and the strength of the Igbo will be determined by 2019 support for Buhari.’’

He urged Igbo people to use your entrepreneurial skills and strength to galvanise support for Buhari in 2019.

“The choice is that of the Igbo nation. What happens in 2019 will determine the future of the region and you can bet on the support of Buhari.’’

Buhari is a honest and Godly man, not tribal bigot but a man with vision for Nigeria.

He explained that there were 18 Christian and 18 Muslim ministers.

Mustaphe explained that powerful positions were conceded to the Christians. Such as the SGF, Head of Service, CBN governor, Finance minister, oil minister, trade and industry as well as Vice President.

“Never in the history of Nigeria that we will have SGF and Head of Service as Christians. What else do we want?

“I see all manners of people aspiring to be President of Nigeria. Nigeria is not a banana country. It requires strong and serious leadership like Buhari.

“Some of these aspirants cannot deliver up to 500 votes in their constituencies.

“This is the time for your decision,’’ he told the crowd.

The new National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described the organiser of the rally, Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha as “governor general of governors’’ and a man with “power to organise, strategise and mobilise’’.

He said that the crowd that attended the rally was real and not what people post on the social media.

“It is not by social media outing where one man will post 1,000 messages using different names.’’

He said that South East region had juicy positions in the last administration but did not make any impact on the people.

“These positions did not translate to the construction of second Niger Bridge nor roads. It is the nature of “People Deceiving People’’, apparent reference to opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He urged the people of the South East to dump PDP because it is a party that is deceiving the people, and “pikin deceiving pikin’’