2019 elections may not hold, if…—Secondus

Says party won’t deploy hungry people on assignments

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has warned that the 2019 general elections may not hold, if the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State was rigged.

Secondus, who stated this. yesterday. at Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the party, while playing host to the Forum of PDP local government chairmen, who were on a courtesy visit, reiterated the commitment of the party to win the 2019 Presidential elections to “save Nigerians from All Progressives Congress, APC-inflicted hardship.”

The PDP chairman, while charging members of the forum to work hard to reposition the party in their respective domains, assured them that the party under his stewardship was committed to free, fair and credible polls.

According to him, it is no longer business as usual at Wadata “as the party has decentralized power to the grassroots to strengthen the party in readiness for the 2019 polls.”

To guide against corrupting party officials in the future, Secondus said the National Working Committee would not assign hungry people on its assignments at whatever level, adding that this was one of the strategies of its rebranding effort.

Secondus said: “We have warned them not to rig the Ekiti governorship election because there will be crisis. There may be no election in 2019 if Ekiti election is rigged.

“We won’t post persons who are hungry on party’s assignments; people who are looking for money. We have resolved here at Wadata that no one can change positions or names of people that have won elections. That was in the past.”

He further charged them to use every legitimate channel to expose the failings of the APC, stressing that come 2019, the concerted efforts of all critical stakeholders of the party would help bring the APC down on its knees.

While noting that the PDP was not against the fight against corruption, Secondus tasked the Department of State Security (DSS) to immediately charge Gabriel Suswam, a former governor of Benue State to court rather than keeping him in its custody.

“You cannot detain a man and not take him to court. Government must release Suswam as soon as possible,” he added.

Chairman of the forum, Honourable Kabiru Bello Dan-Dogo while lauding the leadership style of the PDP chairman, promised to mobilise grassroots support to wrestle power from the ruling party in 2019.