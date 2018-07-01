2019: You don’t have what it takes to beat Buhari, rule Nigeria- Gov. Ganduje blasts Kwankwaso

…boasts Kwankwaso will lose election in his Kano ward

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Sunday described his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as political lightweight who cannot win election in his ward and does not have what it takes to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the next election.

Ganduje was responding to claim made earlier by Kwankwaso that he was capable of defeating Buhari in he next election if they handed him the PDP ticket.

But Ganduje, in a statement released by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, said Kwankwaso had since lost political relevance in Kano politics and was merely flouting and day-dreaming about his assumed popularity.

The governor also said that Kwankwaso had since become “a political fugitive who does not have the platform, the intellectual capability and mental ability to manage the affairs of Nigeria.”

Ganduje said, ”Senator Kwankwaso’s latest utterances have confirmed the fact that he is now a confused politician who is grabbing every opportunity to relaunch himself back into relevance.

“For over three years, he has been sleeping in the Senate without sponsoring even a bill that will positively impact on the lives of Nigerians. This is a clear indication that he has nothing to offer. He is just being boastful.

“For over three years, Kwankwaso has been in the Senate, he has not visited Kano Central, his senatorial district. He has not executed any tangible constituency project for his people.

“Since then, he has not been around and we have been here in Kano playing the game of politics the way it should be done. The good people of Kano are appreciating our modest achievements and they have expressed confidence in us.”

“Senator Kwankwaso’s dream to get the PDP presidential ticket remains a tall one that can never see the light of the day because those he is going to meet there are familiar with his antics. They have not forgotten in a hurry the role he played in destroying the same PDP.

“I am surprised that Kwankawso is now talking about people like Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, a man he persecuted and betrayed in many occasions. I am surprised he is talking about the PDP, a party he destroyed and betrayed many of the chieftains who are still there today to pay him back with his own coin.”

Ganduje insisted that Kwankwaso is no longer relevant in Kano politics, pointing out that all his political structure had been completely dismantled adding, “Those who know him will understand that he is overrating himself and cannot be seen as a major contender in the 2019 presidential election. He is a usurper who wants power by all means. Here in Kano, the support for President Buhari and the APC is non-negotiable.”