2019: Delta Assembly aspirant warns against acrimony

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DELTA State House of Assembly aspirant in the Isoko South constituency II, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Afokeoghene Irogbo, has advised those vying for elective positions against acrimony and smear campaign in the build up to the 2019 general election.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Irogbo promised to initiate legislation that would stimulate agricultural activities and enhance the economic well being of his of people if elected.

He said: “I want to partake in making quality laws that will impact on the lives of our people. They are predominantly farmers, so I will want to make laws that will stimulate our agricultural activities in that constituency, particularly good laws for our people so that the impact of government will be better felt.”

Assuring that he would not castigate others in a bid to win the minds of his people, Irogbo said his relationship with them and what he had achieved would speak for him.