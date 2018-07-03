Guinness invests N6.5bn on PET plants

Guinness Nigeria Plc, said it has invested N6.5 billion on its PET bottle line for its non- alcoholic beverage brands; Dubic, Malta Guinness and Orijin-zero which will be available in 33centilitre bottle and other support activities.

The Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Peter Ndegwa disclosed this during the media launch of the new PET bottle. He said: “Our consumers are always at the heart of what we do and the launch of these PET bottles is no exception.

We recognise that our consumers are always on the move and so these portable PET bottles will provide a convenient means for our consumers to enjoy their Malta Guinness, Dubic Malt and Orijin Zero on-the-go.

“As responsible corporate citizens, we are also aware of the dangers plastic pose to our environment, so we have already put in place measures to ensure we protect the environment. We will be working with local artists to recycle used PET bottles into fascinating art works. This partnership with local artists is just one of our many initiatives to reduce our environmental impact as well as join the global movement to advance sustainable development.

To buttress this, “we recently signed a MoU with Wecyclers; a profit social enterprise that promotes environmental sustainability, socio-economic development and community health in support of our waste management agenda.”

He added. The PET bottles were officially unveiled following a media tour of the Guinness Brewery in Ogba, Lagos, where spectacular artworks from some of the partner local artists were unveiled and show cased.