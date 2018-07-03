Breaking: Protesters storm NASS demanding proper representation

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-MORE than 400 protesters on Tuesday under the auspices of CAT-BAN Citizens Action, stormed the National Assembly demanding for proper representation from Nigerian lawmakers.

The protesters also demanded for the need to format constituency projects to benefit the constituents that it was designed for.

An attempt to get a copy of the protesters statenent was rebuffed as a middle aged man who appears to be the coordinator simply told Vanguard”all we have are the placards you are seeing nothing else”.

Some of the placards being displayed read”Nigerians are not represented in the sharing of the loots via constituency projects and other unprintable graffiti displayed in various placards”.

The protesters came in five luxury buses and atruck. Details soon….