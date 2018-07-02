Businessmen drags AMCON to human rights commission

By Onozure Dania

Some Abuja-based businessmen have dragged the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, to the office of National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, for allegedly depriving them the right of possession of their shops.



According to Messrs Ken- Joe Global Service Ltd and Mary Berry, Officials of AMCON owing to circumstances best known to them and without any explanations whatsoever had sealed the entrances of their various shops since 8th day of June 2018.

In a letter to the Executive Secretary to the NHRC, lawyer to the duo, Okey Nwafor of Prince and King Advocates, the property situated at Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja had been under lock and key for nearly two weeks now wrecking untold hardships to the tenants who have no issues with AMCON.

“Our clients families and dependants rely solely on the said businesses for survival, and are consequently currently undergoing untold hardship, severe and deplorable situation, having been deprived of their means of maintenance and upkeep, by actions of the corporation”.the Solicitors said

In the complaints titled ‘Complaint Against Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria of Illegal Shutdown of Business Premises’ the solicitors to the agreived businessmen stated that while their clients did not intend to join issues with AMCON with respect to the ownership of the said property but were rather concerned about the legal interests as contractual and subsisting tenants occupying the premises.They lamented that the action of AMCON had brought untold hardship, great pychological, emotional and huge financial loss to their clients .

The solicitors called on the Commission to use her good offices to intervene in the matter to ensure immediate reopening of the entrances to the said property and ameliorate an already tensed situation.

Investigations revealed that the property in question was allegedly sealed over issues bordering on loan repayment by the landlord.