Killings becoming fashionable in Nigeria – Cleric

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—A Catholic priest and former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Rev. Fr. Jerome Okonkwo, has expressed fears that wanton killings in Nigeria are becoming fashionable with the Federal Government doing nothing to stop it, or bring perpetrators to book.

Preaching the homily yesterday in St. Joseph Chaplaincy, Imo State University, Owerri, Professor Okonkwo said: “Human life is very precious and should be seen and treated as such at all times. The sad thing however, is that the periodic destruction of human lives may likely become a norm in the country, if nothing decisive was done to check the trend.”

According to the Catholic priest, “the way people are being killed for very flimsy reasons in Nigeria is most scandalous and not even our government appears to be worried about the carnage.”

While wondering if life and living no longer have meaning in Nigeria, Professor Okonkwo also expressed worry that most times, human lives are taken away either in the name of God or in retaliation for lost cows.

“At the rate some Nigerians are killing their fellow citizens, it makes the rest of us to start querying if life and living no longer have meaning in our country. The hopeless thing about it all is that sometimes, we are told that the perpetrators of this damnable crime do it either in the name of God or in retaliation for lost cow or cows,” Okonkwo said.

The cleric appealed to the Federal Government to “stop the bloodbath and restore people’s confidence in the government”.

He urged Nigerians to be not only generous with their endowments, but to also live a life of contentment and shun greed in all ramifications.

“How do we help others, especially those in need? We must try to positively touch the lives of others. We must care and improve the welfare of our fellow citizens”, Professor Okonkwo said.