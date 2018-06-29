Zoning an aberration, antithetical to socio-economic growth – APC Chieftain

By Daud Olatunji,

Abeokuta – A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Owodunni Opayemi has described zoning arrangement for Political office as an aberration.

Opayemi, who hails from Ikenne-Remo in the state, described it as antithetical to socio-economic and cultural growth and development of any state.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital said for the continuity of the lofty programmes of the present APC-led administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun,it requires a better successor, regardless of the senatorial district the aspirant comes from.

Opayemi said he would take up from where Amoaun would stop and complete the projects for the comfort of the people of Ogun State.

He urged the leadership of the party to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates in the coming APC primaries.

Opayemi said he joined politics to give back to the state which nurtured him through a scholarship given by the administration of the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo.

He however, lamented that he felt pained each time he learnt that pupils and students were being sent home from school for their inability to pay school fees.

“ Zoning arrangement is an aberration and antithetical to socio-economic and cultural growth and development of any state.

“My interest is to serve my motherland. If I had wanted to make myself available for a ministerial slot I would have done so, but the people who know much about me have beckoned on me to jettison the ministerial position idea and opt for the governorship seat where I can directly touch the lives of the people of Ogun State.

“So, that is why I have made myself available for the upcoming 2019 Ogun State governorship race. I want to govern Ogun State and turn things around for the good. Our people in Ogun State should allow the right person drive the public sector.

“I am not happy each time I learnt that students were sent back home from school because of their parents’ inability to pay their school fees.

“I decided to join politics to correct the wrongs in the society. And because education is important for our youths, I will give it the desired attention if I am given the chance to become the governor of the state.

“I got Ogun State scholarship under the first civilian administration of the state led the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo and I feel that I need to support the suffering youths by giving back to the state.”

“Education is going to be my first priority in the state because I was a beneficiary of the scholarship scheme of the first executive Governor of Ogun State, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo,he said .