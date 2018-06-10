Yetunde Longe: The police Amazon rebranding Panti

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

A revolution is going on in the police in Lagos State. While Lagosians are hailing the bold steps of the no-nonsense Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, in all aspects of policing in the state, the uproarious drums have started sounding for the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Yetunde Longe, over her efforts to rebrand the department secretly.

Her bold moves to reposition the department and improve the face of the place is coming on the heels of the remarkable records of retired Commissioner of Police, Olayinka Balogun, who kick-started the good efforts and changed the face of the once, decrepit and dilapidated department, years back. In fact, it is on record that after the exit of Olayinka Balogun, the department subtly went back to its former state of decay until the arrival of DCP Longe who, incidentally, turned out to be the first woman to head such a sensitive department in Lagos state.

Her noble efforts does not only rest with the face lift she is given the place from the lean resources at her disposal but from the actions she has taken to checkmate the excesses of her men and promote good policing in the department. Unlike in the past, DCP Longe has changed the face of the department by making sure that suspects no longer stay more than necessary in the dreaded cells at Panti. She handles detention of suspects personally in order to avoid illegal detention thus ensuring fairness and justice for all.

Remarkably, she has so far handled no fewer than 200 criminal cases within four months of her stay at Panti and her constant checks have assured that the cells are not congested. Significantly, both the officers and men in the department have towed the same line by dressing well while on duty. Interestingly, her unassuming nature and the humble mien she exhibits while carrying out her duties have endeared her to lots of people that flock to the department for one case or the other.

The Amazon at Panti will definitely shock you when it comes to pouring encomiums on her achievements as she will readily and boldly tell you that she is toeing the positive pace set by her Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal and the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim. That is simply what a nosy reporter can get from her. Other prodding would be met with a humble advice to see the police image makers in Lagos or Abuja.