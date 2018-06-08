Breaking News
World Environment Day: CBN, Visionscape partner on polymer recovery

On 5:24 amIn News by TonyComments

AS part of activities to mark the United Nations 2018 World Environment Day, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, held a presentation on polymer resource recovery.

The Central Bank of Nigeria head office in Abuja.

On the partnership, Visionscape’s  Head of Corporate Communications, Motunrayo Elias, said CBN will support key United Nations sustainable development goals.

Also speaking, the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “This game-changing  move will provide an opportunity for CBN to renew its commitments towards Sustainable Banking Principles, the achieve-ments of UN’s sustainable development goals and the Paris Climate Change Agreement, because a reduction in plastic use will bring about reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and our carbon footprint.”

 


