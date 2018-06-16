Breaking News
World Cup standings

On 10:17 pmIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by adekunleComments

World Cup standings after Saturday’s Group C and Group D matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Nigeria vs Croatia
A Nigeria fan cheers during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Croatia and Nigeria at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018. / AFP

Group A

Russia 1 1 0 0 5 0 3

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Portugal 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group C

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0


