World Cup Loss: Ekiti fans rue Super Eagles’ poor performance

Ado-Ekiti – Some fans in Ekiti on Sunday condemned the poor performance of the Super Eagles in their 0-2 defeat to Croatia on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

The stakeholders told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Ado-Ekiti, that they were disappointed with the outcome of the match.



The Ekiti Commissioner for Information, Youth and Sports, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi, described the performance as abysmal and lacked any seriousness.

According to him, the team are just in Russia to watch other teams play.

He explained that the level of the players, the technicalities and the pattern of play of the Super Eagles were not world class, they were not fit to represent Nigeria in the World Cup.

“I am disappointed with the performance of the Super Eagles from the first half till the end of the match.

“The team did not play like a world class team and it appears there are no quality footballers among them judging from the fouls they committed and their style of play in the second half,” he said.

The General Manager of Ekiti Sports ‎ Council, Mr Ayodeji Samo, said the shock defeat of the Super Eagles was an eye opener to the team and indeed Nigerians.

He said that even though the team did not attempt to equalise or score a goal, they needed to improve their performance in their next match against Iceland.

“The match is an eye opener, the boys are overwhelmed with the attacking tactics of Croatia and the attacks of the Super Eagles is very poor.

“All what they need to do is improve their performance in ‎the next match,” he said.

The Head Coach of Ekiti United FC, Olusegun Adelakun, said he expected the Super Eagles to play a more attacking football instead of playing a defensive style which led to the 0-2 defeat.

He urged the Super Eagles head coach Gernet Rohr, to ‎change the tactics and formation of the team against Iceland to enable Nigeria qualify from the group stage.

The Chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti chapter, Alhaji Ayodeji Ogunsakin, said the defeat of the Super Eagles by Croatia was a slap on the faces of Nigerians.

He said the team would have performed better ‎if they had intensified their efforts to penetrate through the defence of Croatia and scored instead of losing the ball easily to the opponents.

The SWAN chairman urged the team to work on their mistakes and improve their performance against Iceland.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles would be playing against Iceland on June 22. (NAN)

