World Cup: Agu-Ejidike tasks Super Eagles to up their game against Iceland

Lagos – With the unimpressive performance of Super Eagles in their opening match at Russia 2018 World Cup, Donatus Agu-Ejidike, the Nigerian Pillar of Sports, has urged the players to up their game.



Agu-Ejidike on Tuesday said that the Super Eagles should play a more compatible style against Iceland on June 22.

“The Super Eagles should raise their game and play a more compatible style if they want to brighten their chances. Many fans were not happy about the opening match.

“The Super Eagles displayed more of individual skills than playing a team game. Igalo, Moses, Ihenacho and the rest were mere shadows of themselves on the field,” he said.

He also urged Gernort Rohr to place the players in their natural roles to ensure their maximum output.

“If the coach could play them according to their natural roles, Victor Moses would overlap and do fantastic crosses.

“Mikel Obi will have someone like Joel doing the clearing job for him thereby giving him opportunities to spray passes which potentially Igalo, Ihenacho would covert possibly into goals,” he said.

The sports philanthropist was optimistic the Super Eagles would win the encounter with Iceland.

He, however, urged Nigerians to keep the flag of unflinching support flying (NAN).