I won’t put myself under pressure — Uzoho

Super Eagles first-choice keeper, Francis Uzoho said he won’t allow the burden of expectations to weigh him down as the face a crucial test in today’s group D game against Iceland.

The gangly 19 year-old has played only seven times for his country and even fewer for his club, Deportivo La Coruna of Spain where he has mostly appeared for the B team.

Yet coach Gernot Rohr has entrusted him with the gloves for the tournament.

“I know what Nigerians expect from their goalkeepers. I just try for now not to think about them so it won’t get to me,” said Uzoho yesterday.

Rohr reiterated that he has full confidence that Uzoho will keep his nerves in the game at hand.

“He is the youngest goalkeeper in the World Cup,” Rohr told reporters on Thursday. “But he is cool-headed and a very good worker in training. I think he will be a good solution for the future for Nigeria.”

“We found Francis who was playing some games with La Coruna and he’s even playing with the second team,” the German manager said. “We sent our goalkeeping coach twice for two weeks to La Coruna to have special work. He prepared him very well.”