Wike’ll get overwhelming votes for 2nd term – Akpabio

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT— FORMER Akwa Ibom State governor and Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio yesterday, said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State would overwhelmingly gain a second term in the state on the strength of his development strides.

Akpabio, a guest of honour to Governor Wike, gave the assurance while commissioning 10 internal roads and 3 km Okposi Road in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, of the state in continuation of the celebration of three years of Wike’s administration.

Senator Akpabio said: “Nobody changes a winning team. Therefore, Governor Wike will enjoy the constitutional second term. This government believes in transforming the landscape of Rivers State.

“I am proud of Wike and his team. The Federal Government must hear that the projects by the Rivers governor have helped to protect the nation’s economy. Wike is sustaining the economy of Nigeria through projects that have enhanced peace in the oil bearing communities.”

Governor Wike, in his remarks, said: “We don’t play politics with projects. Once the projects are vital to the development of an area, we execute them for the benefit of the people.

“I promised the people of ONELGA that I will do everything possible to ensure peace returns to the area. Today, banks are functional in the town and the economy has been revived.”