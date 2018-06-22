Why Wike’ll continue to win as best governor —Atiku

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HAR-COURT —FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, will continue to win best governor’s awards because of his state-wide delivery of relevant projects.

Atike was guest to Wike in Rivers State where he commissioned 11 roads under the Isiokpo Internal Roads Phase 1, constructed by the state government in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Atiku said: “Since May this year, as part of the third anniversary of Governor Wike’s administration, one project is commissioned each day. The Isiokpo Internal Roads form part of the projects.

“No wonder Wike keeps winning the Best Governor of the Year consecutively since 2016. No governor has achieved that record. It will be very difficult to beat that record. I am extremely proud of Wike’s achievements and leadership.”

The former Vice President said he appreciates the quality of work done so far by Governor Wike because he lived in Port Harcourt and understood the profound nature of the projects delivered.