Wike vows to make Rivers varsity one of the best

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that his administration will support Rivers State University to become one of the best global centres of learning.

Governor Wike also laid the foundation for the Rivers State University Students Union Government, SUG Secretariat.

Commissioning the Faculty of Science and Technical Education building funded by his administration at the Rivers State University in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the development of facilities and infrastructure at the institution would continue to receive priority attention.

Governor Wike commended the university for the judicious use of funds released to it by his administration. He said that the right application of resources was an encouragement for the state government to sustain the funding.

“This university will be the best in the future. We are developing the university gradually to compete globally. There is no magic about rapid growth. When you show commitment, you make progress. Government will continue to support this university to attain greater heights,” he said.