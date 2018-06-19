Wike swears in newly elected LG chairmen, promises to prioritise civil servants’ welfare

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Onozure Dania

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, swore-in all the 23 local government chairmen who emerged from Saturday’s council election conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

The governor at the swearing in Port Harcourt, charged the new council bosses that “You have emerged through a credible process, you must prioritise payment of salaries. This is key as no excuses will be tolerated.

“Council’s money is for salaries, development of the areas and security. You should endeavour to leave legacies of development across the state. Make a difference through development of your local government areas.

“You must create avenues of cooperation with all the security agencies. That will help you create the right environment for development to take place in your areas.”

He specifically charged chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru and Degema LGAas to ensure safety in their communities and to chairmen of Urban Port Harcourt City, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Oyigbo and Eleme councils to take serious steps at ensuring proper sanitation in their localities.

Wike, again, commended RSIEC and security agencies for their roles in the peaceful and credible conduct of the polls in which the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won all the 23 chairmanship seats.

Promises to prioritise civil servants’ welfare

At another event, Governor Wike promised that his administration would continue to give priority to the welfare of civil servants.

Also speaking at the commissioning of 24 3-Bedroom Flats for Civil Servants in Port Harcourt, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah David Jang, said the excellent performance of Wike and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governors was an indication that only PDP could redeem Nigeria.

Governor Wike said: “This is a day for workers. This is a direct project meant for the workers of Rivers State who are the engine room of this administration.

“As our civil servants inhabit this wonderful estate, they must take steps to keep it clean. We will appoint a facility manager, but the payment will be borne by the state government and the occupants.”

He informed that the state government will flag off the construction of Labour House on June 29, 2018.

“We are interested in workers welfare. Our commitment is to ensure that we create the right environment for workers to perform their roles,” he said.

Commissioning the 24 3-Bedroom Flats for Civil Servants, Senator David Jang said that projects are only being commissioned in PDP states.

He lauded Wike for transforming the landscape of Rivers State with new projects, noting that Port Harcourt was regaining her garden city status.

“What our governors are doing, particularly what Governor Wike is doing, you cannot but bring PDP back to transform the country. There is no sign that anything new will happen at the federal level. If they have not done anything new in three years, they cannot do it in the campaign year,” he said.

He noted that there are no new projects being commissioned in APC States because they are not interested in the welfare of their people.

Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State Council, Beatrice Otubo thanked the Rivers State governor for being workers friendly.

He assured the governor of the support of the governors.

Head of Service, Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwins said that after the Peter Odili era, Governor Wike was the first governor to construct a brand new housing estate of Rivers Civil Servants.