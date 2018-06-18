Wike lauds Awuse’s commitment to Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has praised the former chairman of the Governing Council of Kaduna Polytechnic, Chief Sergeant Awuse, for his total commitment to the development of the state.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of Chief Awuse at the Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, yesterday, Wike said God healed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain because his services are needed by Rivers people.

He said: “Chief Awuse means a lot to us. He supports the growth of the state with all his strength. If he is with you, go home and sleep. He will never betray you in any way. We thank God for healing him. We join his family and friends to bless God for his life.”

In his remarks, Chief Awuse said he was in church to thank God for healing him after a surgery for a cancer condition.