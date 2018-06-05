Wike honours Bayelsan with Rivers award

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has honoured a former Speaker of old Rivers State, Claudius Enegesi, with one of the highest awards of Rivers State, the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State, DSSRS.

Enegesi, a kinsman and political associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was honoured for his contributions as Speaker of the state House of Assembly to the growth of democracy in Rivers State.

He was commended for bringing noticeable changes in the polity during his tenure as Speaker of the old Rivers State House of Assembly.

Wike as part of activities to round up the anniversary of his three years in office personally presented the award to Enegesi and other recipients including the national Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Enegesi in an interview in Yenagoa, after his conferment with the award, commended Wike for his developmental strides in Rivers State and his decision to honour him.

He said, “I appreciate Governor Wike and the people of Rivers State for finding me worthy to be so recognised. I want to say I am ever grateful.

“This is unprecedented in the politics of Nigeria.”