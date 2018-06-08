Wike emerges Patron/Honorary Fellow of NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State chapter, has enthroned Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, as a patron of the institute.

The NIPR also honoured the Rivers State governor as an honorary fellow of the institute in recognition of his outstanding developmental strides and commitment to the service of humanity.

Performing the investiture of Governor Wike during the 2018 conference of the state chapter of NIPR in Port Harcourt, yesterday, National President of NIPR, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, commended Governor Wike for the outstanding infrastructural development in the state which has positively improved the economy of the state.

“I am thrilled by the achievements of the governor in the education sector, especially the progressive increase of budgetary allocation to enhance access to education.

“The governor is guilty of over-performing and we sentence him to a time of eternal accolades,” the NIPR President said.

He informed that Governor Wike was nominated by the Rivers State chapter of the institute, with the national body making relevant investigations to confirm the performance of Wike.

Responding, Governor Wike thanked the NIPR for the honour done to Rivers State, saying that he is only a symbol of the state.

He assured NIPR that he will sustain the tempo of development in the state because he runs an administration that focuses on the rapid growth of the state, adding: “2019 is key to the survival of this country. If we get it right, I know what will happen. But if we don’t get it right, I don’t know what will happen.”

The NIPR should also lend her voice to credible polls in the country.”