We did not break into Imo APC secretariat – New exco

By Tolulope Abereoje

Enugu State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the claim of bloodshed and that it broke into party’s secretariat in Enugu, the state capital.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the party in the state, Hon. (Rev.) MJO Onuora Ugama Unateze, the party office was not in dispute or under lock by any external body to warrant breaking in.

According to the spokesperson, the newly elected state executive had their first meeting in the APC secretariat on Saturday, May 19, 2018, during which the body was formally recognised. “Afterwards, the party office and premises were locked with new padlocks for safety and security”, he said.

Unateze, however, said the next day, May 20, a former exco member led hoodlums to break the new keys and forcefully entered the secretariat. This, he said, has been reported to the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Department State Service (Dss) and an investigation is underway.