Warning! VAR can be bad for your health

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review system has been the cause of much comment and controversy so far in the World Cup, local media reported on Thursday.

However, until Wednesday, nobody knew it could also pose a health risk.

Iran coach, Carlos Queiroz, complained about a VAR-assisted decision, which saw what would have been an equalising goal correctly, ruled out for offside in his side’s 1-0 defeat against Spain.

Being furious over the disallowed goal, Queiroz also revealed that one of the members of the Iran press office, Mohsen Mogamedkia, needed hospital treatment following the decision.

“We are worried because a member of our staff suffered health problems following the Video Referee’s decision.

“He had to go to the hospital and we hope that he is alright,’’ Queiroz said.

After being removed from the stadium in Kazan and checked over in hospital, Mogamedkia was able to join the rest of the Iran team later that evening.