We’re waiting for Buhari, APC to call our bluff— nPDP

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

The Senator Bukola Saraki-led new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, tendency in All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it was waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party to call its bluff for it to take a decision.

The nominal chairman of the group, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, had in an interview, weekend, said the group is, however, committed to remaining within the party but under acceptable conditions.

The nPDP, comprising Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, at least two governors and more than 20 senators, among others, had walked out of the negotiations with the party, following the police invitation to Senator Saraki, which the group said was a demonstration of bad faith on the part of the APC.

The group nominally led by Alhaji Kawu Baraje had given an ultimatum to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari to address issues of marginalisation and persecution of its members despite what it claimed as its significant contributions to the victory of the party in the 2015 presidential elections.

But speaking in an interview on Television Continental, TVC, weekend, Baraje said the group was still ready to talk with the party if the conditions were met.

Challenged on what were the group’s options should the president or the party refuse to call it back for negotiations, Baraje said: “If they call our bluff, we will go back and take a decision.

“Baraje is just providing leadership for the group. Let the APC call our bluff first then we will go back to the people who sent us and they will take a decision.

“If you represent a group and the interest of that group is not being taken care of, you would have to look for a place where you will be catered for.

“As far as the nPDP is concerned, we want to go into any group where there will be good governance.”

“Anytime the environment returns to normal, we are ready to go back but the earlier the better because the party really does not have the luxury of time if it wants to win the 2019 elections.”