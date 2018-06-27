Violation of Electoral Act: PDP asks INEC not to recognise Oshiomhole

Wants EFCC to probe N3.6bn convention levy by APC govs; We’ll react today — APC

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to recognise the new national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on the claim that his emergence by affirmation was against the provisions of the law.

The party also asked Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to commence investigation into reports that the 24 governors elected on the platform of the APC diverted N150 million each from state coffers to fund APC’s national convention.

In the same vein, the party accused President Muhammadu Buhari of complicity in the acts of corruption that had pervaded his administration and party and submitted that contrary to claims by cronies, he was practically lacking in integrity.

But APC, in a swift reaction, yesterday, said it was still studying the allegation by PDP, promising to react appropriately today.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the positions of the party known while receiving party leaders from his home, Kabba/Bunu area of Kogi State, who paid him a solidarity visit at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday.

He said: “It is unimaginable that while Nigerians are suffering untold economic hardship, including unpaid salaries, due to the misrule of the APC, governors elected on the platform of the APC diverted N150 million each, amounting to a humongous N3.6 billion to fund their wasteful national convention in Abuja.

“The PDP restates the demand that the EFCC immediately commence investigation against Oshiomhole, otherwise, it would have no ground upon which to continue to arrest, investigate and arraign other Nigerians on allegations of corruption.”

The party also said President Buhari can no longer claim to be a man of integrity, as he have been found complicit on acts of corruption in his party and government.

“Each time President Buhari postures as a man of integrity, informed Nigerians shudder. If he is a man of integrity, why is he condoning corruption in his presidency and surrounding himself with corrupt people? Why is he blocking the investigation of Oshiomhole over corruption allegations? Why did he allow looted funds to be used for his party’s national convention? Buhari is not a man of integrity as his handlers want Nigerians to believe”, he said.