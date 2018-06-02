Uzodinnma appointed BoT member of APC

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Exercise and Tariffs, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, has been appointed a member of the Natural Caucus and Board of Trustees (BOT) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Two separate letters confirming the appointments from the national headquarters of the party, and signed by the National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mata Buni, were delivered to the senator in Abuja at the weekend. Both letters were dated 31st May, 2018.

According to one of the letter, Uzodinma was appointed as BOT member on merit based on his contribution to the party.