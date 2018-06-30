Breaking News
Uzodimma calls for justice over Plateau killings

Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, Sen.  Hope  Uzodimma has sent his deepest condolences to the families of the  victims of  the  recent Jos  killings  which  he described as unwarranted   and   unjustifiable.

He called for thorough investigation into the incident imploring government to ensure justice is served by bringing the culprits to book promptly.

In a statement in Abuja at the weekend, Uzodimma said as painful and devastating as the sad development is, there is every need to manage the situation in a manner to ensure that it will not threaten national unity.

He   commended  President   Muhammadu Buhari   for   his   prompt  response   to   the incident by his timely visit to the area to commiserate with the State Government and  the   people   of  Plateau   State,   saying   that   it   was   a   clear   indication   that   the Federal Government was handling the incident with all the seriousness it deserves.

He said that he was confident that justice will be served in the end. Uzodimma who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on Customs, Tariffs and Excise emphasized that the killing ought to move every true Nigerian to tears,adding that there can never be any justification for the act particularly when the victims were murdered in cold blood in their own houses.

“This is a very sad moment for all Nigerians. Nothing can justify this type of brutality against innocent citizens. Yet we must all remain calm in the management of the sad event.  We must not do or say things that can wittingly or unwittingly threaten our national unity because of this sad development” the statement said.

 


