UN World Bicycle Day: Amaechi calls for creation of bicycle lanes

By Favour Nnabugwu

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate the Bicycle Day Tuesday, Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, said the Minstry will liaise with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and states government to create easy pathways across the country that would enable bicycle riders move around without impediments.

Amaechi who received a team of Cyclists led by the president of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Engr. Giandomenico Massari at the Ministry, said the Ministry would speak on their behalf to States government and the FCT.

“Apart from competing in sports, cycling also assists to improve the mental wellbeing of an individual. Creating a path for cyclists is not the job of the federal government but FCT and State government

“We help you to liaise with States government to create easy pathways for cyclists, because if more bicycles are on our roads it would help reduce traffic. Cyclists need safer routes to ride,” he said.

“I think more elites will ride bicycles if we put a path for them to ride for safety.”

“Riding a bicycle is not a sign of poverty but people are afraid they will lose their lives because motorists are impatient people and motorcycle and bicycle riders they will have their own way now States can create bicycle paths most people in Lagos especially will go to work on a bicycle because the traffic alone from top mainland bridge into Island is enough to stress one out.”

While speaking on their mission to the Ministry, CFN president, Massari hinted that the United Nations World Bicycle day will help to resuscitate the culture of cycling in Nigeria and improve healthy living.

He told the Minister that they have paid courtesy calls on some agencies as part of the celebration for this year’s World Cycling Day to advocate for mobility system that make cycling a safe and reliable means of transport and promote awareness for the public to take up cycling instead of the car within cities.

Massari said bicycle riders came out in large numbers to raise awareness on cycling across Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, also implored other Nigerians to be part of the cycling team, saying that the sport has full capacity to improve the physically and mental well-being of an individual.

He said that the federation in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other stakeholders marked this year with mass cycling rally in Abuja.

The need for the visit to the Transport Ministry According to him, “Nigeria will join the rest of the world on Monday and Tuesday, June 4 and 5 to mark Bicycle Day event in a bid to draw attention of decision makers to include bicycle in international, regional, national and sub-national cross-cutting development strategy, policies, budgeting and programs.”

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Anthonia Ekpa the Director Road Transport and Mass Transit in the Ministry of Transportation, She assured the cyclists that the Ministry is at the top of the request to make cycling a pleasurable means of transport in the country.

“I am happy that Nigeria cyclists successfully joined the rest of the world to celebrate the World Bicycle Day. The event was remarkable because riders have the chance to have their way on the road without traffic or hitches.