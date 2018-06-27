Umezulike, ex-Enugu CJ dies in London

Renowned Jurist, Former Chief Judge of Enugu State and Professor of Land and Property Law Justice Professor Innocent Azubike Umezulike has passed away in a London hospital.

Vanguard learnt the professor of Land and Property Law died in a private hospital surrounded by his beloved children.

Justice Professor I.A Umezulike was the Chief Judge of Enugu State for over 13 years, remarkably the longest serving Chief Judge in South Eastern Nigeria and the second longest serving Chief Judge in Nigeria.

Justice Professor Umezulike was an acclaimed legal luminary on Conveyancing, Adverse Possession, Land and Property Law haven single-handedly authored and published over 23 books in these fields. Justice Professor Umezulike passed away at a private hospital in London, United Kingdom surrounded by his beloved children. The family requests for privacy and respect at this very difficult time.

Justice Professor I.A Umezulike’s during his lifetime would be remembered for receiving over 100 distinguished Legal Honour and Awards.

He was the;

He was recommended for compulsory retirement by the National Judiciary Council, NJC, in 2016 following petitions against him by an Enugu based lawyer.

He was later dragged to High courts in Enugu and Port Harcourt by the Economic and financial crimes Commission, EFCC, and his bank accounts frozen over some of the allegations that brought about his forced exit from the Bench.

The funerals arrangements would follow shortly.