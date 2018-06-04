Two killed in cult clash in Calabar

By Emma Una

CALABAR –TWO persons were on Sunday afternoon shot dead in a raging cult conflict between two rival cult groups in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

The supremacy fight which has been a recurring issue said to be between the Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe always leads to loss of lives as members from both side hunt and gun down members of the other group at will

The Sunday afternoon killings occurred at Palm Street / Elijah Henshaw sreet in Calabar South which is the hotbed of cult activities in the city leading to regular loss of lives and destruction of property.

The other killing took place at Atekong Drive near Vanel Hotel in Calabar Municipality where a young man coming back from church was reportedly gunned down by three others who escaped in a car

The Cross River Police Command Spokesperson, Ms Irene Ugbo confirmed to Vanguard that one arrest has been made while other killers are being haunted by the police.

“We have made one arrest and recovered one body and the other person by the time police got there had been evacuated” She said