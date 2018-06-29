Toyota revs up RAV4 with new features

WHEN you take a closer look at the all new Toyota RAV4, you would agree with the adage that good things come in small package. The smallest member of Toyota SUV family, the RAV4 from its first model years back has always defined its place in the SUV segment – It is born to lead.

This is what the new RAV4 is all about. A compact SUV, that others in its class would like to be like.

Though compact from the outside the new RAV4 is very roomy inside. As Toyota would put in “when you first enter into this realm of unparalleled craftsmanship, you are almost certain to feel your heart beat faster. Featuring a bold and powerful new instrument panel design executed with a hight-hearted touch, the new RAV4 delivers a level of driving pleasure like nothing you have experienced before. Meticulously craft in every detail, it feels like a new sense of joy and excitement every time you drive. With its advanced features and powerful engine, RAV4 offers under the hood of the RAV4 a 16-Valve DOHC Dual VVT-i meted to a Six-speed super-intelligent ECT (electronically controlled transmission). This transmission achieves excellent dynamic performance with a smooth shift feel while at the same time ensuring fuel economy.”

The RAV4’s excellent road-holding comes from its suspensions. The front suspension adopts McPherson struts with rigid and compact L-shaped lower control arms. The rear utilises rigid and compact trailing arm double wishbone suspension. This combination simultaneously attains ride comfort and handling stability.

Other features like Hill-start Assist control, Downhill Assist control, sport mode with Dynamic Torque control 4WD make the RAV4 the compact SUV to beat in its class.

RAV4 is not all about performance, and top class features, meticulously attention is lavished on comfort the spacious, high quality cabin. The sporty and open appeal of RAV4’s interior is inviting too.

The automatic air-conditioner features left and right independent temperature control, creates a comfortable cabin environment.

The steering wheel of the RAV4 is a beauty to behold. Audio switches are installed in a cross-type key pad arrangement on the steering wheel providing the driver with intuitive easy to understand operations. What about the audio system. The RAV4 features a 6.1 inch TFT display audio system featuring external USB and audio mini-jack compatibility, together with Bluetooth connectivity.

Meanwhile, Toyota has taken safety to the next level in the new RAV4. Starting with airbags. There is SRS airbags for the driver and front passenger seats, SRS side airbags and SRS curtain-shield airbags help protect the occupants in the case of an impact.