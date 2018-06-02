Tosan Jemide’s new moves

Entrepreneurial guru and cake maestro, Tosan Jemide, held an exclusive book reading at Sweet Kiwi on Thursday 17th May 2018, in celebration of world bakers day.

The book reading saw a group of entrepreneurial aspirants and enthusiasts like Teefah (that 1960 chick), Toyosi Etim-Etiong, Mai Atafo, Derin Fabikun (fablanebyderin), Chef Uzo and Mimi Onolaja in attendance.

According to Toyosi Etim-Effiong, the moderator of the evening, the reading and discussion session was very impactful and the biggest takeaway for her was “The emphasis on the importance of having an advisory board as a small business start-up. I had always assumed advisory boards were exclusively for super established business”

Jemide, who made his name in the early 2000s as the go-to cake maker for celebrities and Nigeria’s elite and most recently entrepreneurial expert has written this book as an inspirational project and guide for up and coming entrepreneurs seeking to enter the industry. This book is a perfect read for business executives, book lovers, and entrepreneurs across various field.