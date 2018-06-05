Time for spiritual seclusion

At this point of the holy month, when the last 10 days are rolling in, every Muslim should deepen himself in the acts of ibadaah. The most important part of Ramadan is said to be the last 10 days. The revelation of the Qur’an, the night of majesty, the blessings, among others, had been perfected in it.

The last 10 days should be spent in prayers, seeking Allah`s mercy and asking for His forgiveness, observing I’itikaf, searching for Layalat-ul-Qadr, doing good deeds, reflecting on your actions, reading of Holy Qur’an and supplicating to Allah.

This is a tradition which has been in Islam from the first days of the revelation and is also something known and recognised as the practice of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and ordained by Allah (SWT).

“And when we made the House a pilgrimage for mankind and a (place of) security, and said ‘Appoint for yourselves a place of prayer on the standing-place of Ibrahim (Maqama-Ibrahim).’ And We enjoined Ibrahim and Ismail saying: ‘Purify My House for those who visit (it) and those who abide (in it) for devotion, those who bow down (and) those who prostrate themselves.’ Q 2:125

The act of confining oneself to the mosque for some period for the sake of Allah is meritorious. You will be detached from the worldly affairs and get closer to Allah. You also have the advantage of seeking the Night of Majesty as you will have the opportunity of having no distraction from family members and worldly affairs.

Although there are no specific number of days for Itikaf, it can be one, three, five, seven or more according to intention for doing that. But the last 10 days will be more appropriate to seek the Night of Majesty.

If we don’t have the opportunity of doing Itikaf in Masjid Harram, we can observe it in our local mosque. A number of mosques in various cities have put in places measures and facilities to do that.

The National Mosque, Abuja, which used to host several hundreds of Muslims in the past had in a statement before commencement of Ramadan suspended Itikaf this Ramadan due to ongoing renovation work.

It is not late, however, to embark on Itikaf. Alausa Central Mosque, Lekki Central Mosque are among other mosques in Lagos still open for any intending Mu’takiff.