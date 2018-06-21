Breaking News
Teranga Lions eye another win against Japan

On 2:20 amIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by Emmanuel Okogba

Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse  said the team’s next ambition was to secure victory against Japan when they play against the Asians on Sunday.

Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse celebrates his team’s victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Senegal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday and a win against Japan will guarantee them a place in the knock out stages.

“We are going to start preparing for Japan game, but at the moment we need to rest, to recuperate.

“It’s going to be a difficult match with Japan after this Polish match… I briefly watched that match [between Japan and Colombia], but yesterday I said that you couldn’t underestimate Japan.

“It’s a hardworking team… You also have the freshness factor… Senegal does want to go through the group phase, and winning against Poland is a great start,” the coach said.

He added that his victory over Poland was well earned.

“ We had highs, we had lows, but we keep concentration despite criticism, despite misunderstandings… We earned our victory, we went very far,” Cisse said at the post match press conference.

Senegal will play Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday. Both sides won their opening matches in Group H on Tuesday.

 


