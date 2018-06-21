Teranga Lions eye another win against Japan

Senegalese coach Aliou Cisse said the team’s next ambition was to secure victory against Japan when they play against the Asians on Sunday.

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday and a win against Japan will guarantee them a place in the knock out stages.

“We are going to start preparing for Japan game, but at the moment we need to rest, to recuperate.

“It’s going to be a difficult match with Japan after this Polish match… I briefly watched that match [between Japan and Colombia], but yesterday I said that you couldn’t underestimate Japan.

“It’s a hardworking team… You also have the freshness factor… Senegal does want to go through the group phase, and winning against Poland is a great start,” the coach said.

He added that his victory over Poland was well earned.

“ We had highs, we had lows, but we keep concentration despite criticism, despite misunderstandings… We earned our victory, we went very far,” Cisse said at the post match press conference.

Senegal will play Japan in Yekaterinburg on Sunday. Both sides won their opening matches in Group H on Tuesday.