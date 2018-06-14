Tech Education: Not for drop-outs

It’s the Way to 21st Century economy— Erogbogbo

TECHNICAL education has been identified as the way forward from Nigeria’s economic quagmire. According to an expert, technical education is that knowledge needed by students to enhance the manufacturing of goods for export and domestic use.

Executive Secretary of Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Mrs. Omolara Erogbogbo, lamented that while many countries of the world have embraced technical knowledge, our country is still being persuaded to do so.

Speaking during an interactive session with the media in Lagos, she said: “The economic progress of the nation greatly depends on its industrialisation.” Erogbogbo who urged states of the federation to key in, noted that the Lagos State Government, which is the economic hub of the country, has since established 10 technical schools.

According to her, embracing technical and vocational skills acquisition by young people in Lagos State would address the skills gap in the economy as well as provide means for young people to be relevant.

Developing new enterprises

She said: “The training offered through LASTVEB has ensured adequate skills training, empowerment of young people, preparing them for the world of work, providing job opportunities and keeping the youth of Lagos off the streets. We have chosen to champion technical and vocational education as it focuses specifically on providing job-related skills for students whilst also preparing them to be positioned to develop new enterprises.”

She disclosed that the government was proposing additional technical colleges in the state and maintained that technical education was not for drop-outs. She said, “apart from the technical skills, the students are also required to learn Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English Language and Mathematics as a prerequisite for NABTEB final examination.”

Erogbogbo urged parents, guardians and secondary school leavers to embrace technical education, stressing that it was free. She explained that technical education would allow students learn a trade and and get skills for the future.

For those who think going through technical education means the end of their career, Erogbogbo said after going through technical college, the students can study further in the universities or become entrepreneurs.

She urged governments, parents, guardians and teachers to encourage students to get technical education, adding that they stand a better chance of securing jobs ahead of their counterparts in the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. According to her, many of LASTVEB graduates are now working with multinationals in Nigeria.